How can automakers monetise the connected car?

Data management strategy and software technology is the linchpin to data monetisation. Here, Keefe Leung outlines four things automakers should be doing today to secure their future

   November 25, 2019

Connected cars are a relatively new creation in the 100+ year old automotive industry. They were just a twinkle in automakers’ eyes until 1996 when the first connected car program called OnStar was introduced by General Motors. Fast forward to today, and connected cars have become more commonplace, sporting features such as internet connectivity, streaming music services, and real-time mapping and navigation….

