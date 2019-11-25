How can automakers monetise the connected car?

Connected cars are a relatively new creation in the 100+ year old automotive industry. They were just a twinkle in automakers’ eyes until 1996 when the first connected car program called OnStar was introduced by General Motors. Fast forward to today, and connected cars have become more commonplace, sporting features such as internet connectivity, streaming music services, and real-time mapping and navigation….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference