Hexagon F1 partnership spurs manufacturing intelligence

A tour of the Red Bull Technology Campus shows how racing serves as a test bed for new products and manufacturing processes. By Megan Lampinen

Motorsport has emerged as a pivotal test bed for automotive technology that eventually trickles down to road vehicles. From disc brakes and active suspension to fuel injection and automated manual transmissions, the demands on the track have spurred numerous technologies that are now commonplace. But it’s not just product innovation underway; racing’s relentless demands around quality, precision, and rapid development cycles have kicked off a revolution on the engineering and manufacturing side as well.

“Formula One (F1) has always been a laboratory, spurring the transition of car technology from race to road,” said Ignazio Dentici, Vice President of Automotive at Hexagon. “The migration is well known for products, but now it’s also about processes.” Hexagon specialises in advanced engineering and manufacturing technology that allows companies to innovate in an agile and collaborative manner. For racing teams, this sort of capability helps to reduce development time in the factory and lap time on the track. For automakers and their Tier 1s, it’s the ticket to coping with shrinking development cycles and new technology demands around electric vehicles (EVs) and connected cars.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here