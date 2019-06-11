Has fleet interest in platooning stalled?

Developers of truck platooning technology began making headlines a number of years ago. These advanced systems promised to not only improve fuel consumption but also addressed pivotal safety issues on the road. Even more notably, they represented a solid step forward on the road towards automated driving.
Silicon Valley start-up Peloton was one of the more vocal players, and the most advanced in its technology development, accumulating an impressive list of interested automaker and research institute partners. Volvo, Scania, MAN and Freightliner were all keen to trial its system. At the end of the day, though, platooning technology is designed for use by truck drivers and for sale to fleet operators. Convincing these groups of the viability of these systems is paramount to market success. So, what do fleets think of platooning technology?…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference