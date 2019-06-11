Has fleet interest in platooning stalled?

Developers of truck platooning technology began making headlines a number of years ago. These advanced systems promised to not only improve fuel consumption but also addressed pivotal safety issues on the road. Even more notably, they represented a solid step forward on the road towards automated driving.

Silicon Valley start-up Peloton was one of the more vocal players, and the most advanced in its technology development, accumulating an impressive list of interested automaker and research institute partners. Volvo, Scania, MAN and Freightliner were all keen to trial its system. At the end of the day, though, platooning technology is designed for use by truck drivers and for sale to fleet operators. Convincing these groups of the viability of these systems is paramount to market success. So, what do fleets think of platooning technology?…