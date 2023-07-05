Has dynamic wireless charging solved EV range anxiety?

Electreon’s May 2023 trial of its dynamic wireless charging technology presents an exciting vision where EV range is no longer an issue. By Will Girling

The broad accessibility of charging infrastructure is generally recognised as a prerequisite to greater electric vehicle (EV) adoption. In the US, the state of Texas alone will need 1,462.5% and 615% more Level 2 and Level 3 chargers respectively by 2027, according to S&P Global Mobility. The most obvious short-term solution is a massive roll-out of charge points nationwide, such as Enel X Way’s 2030 plan. But what if the automotive industry’s entire approach to charging could be transformed?

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here