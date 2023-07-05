Has dynamic wireless charging solved EV range anxiety?

The broad accessibility of charging infrastructure is generally recognised as a prerequisite to greater electric vehicle (EV) adoption. In the US, the state of Texas alone will need 1,462.5% and 615% more Level 2 and Level 3 chargers respectively by 2027, according to S&P Global Mobility. The most obvious short-term solution is a massive roll-out of charge points nationwide, such as Enel X Way’s 2030 plan. But what if the automotive industry’s entire approach to charging could be transformed?