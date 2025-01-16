GM counters China’s graphite dominance with Vianode deal

General Motors continues to build up and onshore the US’ electric vehicle battery production capabilities. By Will Girling

General Motors has been on a mission to build up the US’ electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain. From gigafactories to large-scale lithium mining projects, the automaker is set to claim a significant portion of domestic production. On 15 January 2025, it added another element: a six-year, multi-billion-dollar contract with advanced battery materials company Vianode for synthetic graphite.

