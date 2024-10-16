GM injects US$625m into new lithium mining joint venture

Although General Motors previously advised it would withhold investment from Thacker Pass, it has now apparently decided to double down. By Will Girling

On 16 October 2024, Canadian mining company Lithium Americas announced that General Motors will invest US$625m in a joint venture to develop, build, and operate the Thacker Pass project in Nevada. In addition, a conditional loan of US$2.3bn will come from the US Department of Energy (DoE). GM and Lithium Americas are working jointly to produce a “final investment decision” on this sum by the end of the year.

