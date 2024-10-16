GM injects US$625m into new lithium mining joint venture

On 16 October 2024, Canadian mining company Lithium Americas announced that General Motors will invest US$625m in a joint venture to develop, build, and operate the Thacker Pass project in Nevada. In addition, a conditional loan of US$2.3bn will come from the US Department of Energy (DoE). GM and Lithium Americas are working jointly to produce a “final investment decision” on this sum by the end of the year.
