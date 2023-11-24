Global OEMs are preparing for the mass adoption of V2X

The future of vehicle safety and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) could soon become inextricably linked in the global automotive industry. By facilitating communication between a vehicle and its surroundings, drivers and driver assistance systems can receive timely information about upcoming road conditions that could prevent or mitigate collisions.

Both Euro NCAP and China NCAP have announced that testing and assessing safety functions enabled by V2X will become part of their respective rating systems from 2024. This could be part of a significant growth period—the global V2X market is forecast to reach US$36.4bn by 2031, a 1,323% increase on 2021’s valuation, according to Straits Research.

With customer expectations regarding V2X set to be informed and shaped by NCAP in two influential automotive markets, OEMs will need to incorporate the technology into their vehicles quickly. Tier 1 supplier Hyundai Mobis believes its solutions can play an important role in helping to address this impending growth.