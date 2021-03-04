Fuel cells not the only route to hydrogen trucking

Recent research from FTI consulting suggests that whilst fuel-cell technology will eventually offer the trucking sector a greener means of propulsion at price parity with diesel, that day remains many years out. A successful scaling of costly fuel cell technology will depend on the widespread availability of green hydrogen—fuel produced via renewable means, delivering an environmental benefit. Discounting any major political interventions, FTI does not expect this will become competitive with grey hydrogen—fuel produced using fossil fuels—and battery electric vehicles (EV) by 2040….