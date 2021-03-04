Fuel cells not the only route to hydrogen trucking

Technology costs mean fuel-cell trucking remains some way out. This creates an opportunity for the hydrogen ICE. By Xavier Boucherat

   March 4, 2021

Recent research from FTI consulting suggests that whilst fuel-cell technology will eventually offer the trucking sector a greener means of propulsion at price parity with diesel, that day remains many years out. A successful scaling of costly fuel cell technology will depend on the widespread availability of green hydrogen—fuel produced via renewable means, delivering an environmental benefit. Discounting any major political interventions, FTI does not expect this will become competitive with grey hydrogen—fuel produced using fossil fuels—and battery electric vehicles (EV) by 2040….

Close
Close