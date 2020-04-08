For Brazil’s autonomous vehicle aspirations, the only way is up

Tough terrain and cheap labour continue to challenge the business case for autonomous vehicles in Brazil. By Freddie Holmes

   April 8, 2020

For initial autonomous vehicle (AV) applications, developers prefer as much structure as possible. Predictable driving styles, well kept roads and clear signage all make life easier for AVs. This is why most testing so far has taken place on freeways, and geo-fenced campuses in developed markets across Europe, China and the US. Some companies are testing prototype vehicles amid more chaotic traffic, but the general approach has been to minimise risk and perfect basic scenarios first.

This is partly why Brazil may have…

