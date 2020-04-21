For autonomous driving, context is everything, says delivery giant

UPS will start some autonomous yard operations in London this year. To make autonomy work, says the company, the technology must fit the application. By Xavier Boucherat

  

The big questions around autonomous delivery remain devilishly tricky to answer, chief among them the most obvious: when could your next online purchase arrive in a driverless vehicle? The answer was never soon, and the industry-wide slowdown on autonomous vehicle deployment only kicks the prospect further into the long-grass, but for fleets, the potential benefits—improved efficiency and safety, and lower total cost of ownership—remain as attractive as ever….

