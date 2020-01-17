Flexibility vital for suppliers wanting a part of the future in-vehicle experience

With new advances allowing third parties into the cockpit, suppliers must offer automakers the flexibility to create bespoke brand experiences. By Jack Hunsley

   January 17, 2020

From integrated 8-track players to audio streaming, how consumers interact with their vehicles has changed drastically over the years. For the consumer, almost all progress made in-vehicle to date has been for the better, but for those building these experiences, this evolution continues to create headaches.

