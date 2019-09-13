Facing disruptive truck tech, early-adopter fleets stand to benefit

As logistics firms electrify and automate their fleets, there is no time to relax. To remain competitive, fleets need to get their hands dirty. By Jack Hunsley

   September 13, 2019

Commercial vehicles have always been about making money as quickly and efficiently as possible. For fleet operators, this has traditionally required in-depth experience of the space, and partnering with the right people. However, this could change with automation and electrification. After decades of dominance with pen and paper, the new computer-driven future is allowing new players to enter the fleet business….

