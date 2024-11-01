Nikola warns cash to run out in Q1 2025

Troubled zero-emission truck pioneer Nikola is burning through cash and may not make it beyond the first quarter of 2025. The warning came from Chief Financial Officer Tom Okray in the company’s Q3 earnings call on 31 October, as he told investors and analysts: “We are examining every opportunity to optimise cash. We estimate that our existing cash is sufficient to fund our forecasted operating costs and meet our obligations into but not beyond Q1 2025. We continue to seek to maintain sufficient capital to support our business.”
