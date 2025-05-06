Cooper Standard recognized by Toyota Motor North America for supplier excellence

As part of Toyota’s annual supplier recognition program, which celebrates top-performing suppliers across key performance areas, Cooper Standard received the Toyota Excellent VA Achievement Award

As part of Toyota’s annual supplier recognition program, which celebrates top-performing suppliers across key performance areas, Cooper Standard received the Toyota Excellent VA Achievement Award. This award recognizes Cooper Standard’s Value Analysis (VA) initiative that resulted in significant cost savings.

Each year, Toyota evaluates its suppliers based on rigorous Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) covering areas such as technology development, supplier diversity, value improvement, VA achievement, quality, product launch, and value chain promotion.

Awards are given based on a comprehensive internal scoring system. This recognition from Toyota is a great honor for Cooper Standard and highlights our relentless commitment to delivering superior value and quality to our customers through continuous improvement and operational excellence.

