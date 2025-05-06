Tenneco appoints Arvind Chandra as CEO of India operations

Tenneco, a leading global automotive supplier, today announced the appointment of Arvind Chandra as Chief Executive Officer of Tenneco India, encompassing the company’s Clean Air, Monroe Ride Solutions (MRS), Champion Ignition, and Powertrain (Bearings and Sealings) businesses in India

Tenneco, a leading global automotive supplier, today announced the appointment of Arvind Chandra as Chief Executive Officer of Tenneco India, encompassing the company’s Clean Air, Monroe Ride Solutions (MRS), Champion Ignition, and Powertrain (Bearings and Sealings) businesses in India. In this role, Chandra will oversee all operations under Tenneco India and lead the next phase of Tenneco’s strategic growth in one of its key markets.

Chandra brings several decades of experience in the automotive sector, having held senior leadership positions at Delphi, Wabco, Faurecia (now Forvia), and Minda Corporation. Most recently Chandra was India CEO for Aliaxis Group. His experience spans across manufacturing, marketing, sales, engineering, global business planning and CEO-level leadership across multiple regions.

“India continues to be a critical growth engine for Tenneco,” said Jim Voss, CEO of Tenneco. “Arvind’s leadership, global perspective, and deep understanding of the Indian automotive ecosystem will help us scale further, innovate faster, and deliver greater value to our customers and partners across the region.”

Rishi Verma, President of Tenneco India, will report directly to Chandra and continue leading day-to-day operations. The existing leadership structure beneath Verma remains unchanged. In addition, Verma will assume expanded oversight of Tenneco’s piston, rings and valve seats and guides (VSG) businesses in India within the Powertrain solutions business.

We believe that under Chandra’s leadership, Tenneco India will focus on:

Accelerating business growth and deepening local and global customer partnerships

Driving innovation in lightweight and cost-effective solutions tailored to the region

Positioning India as a global hub for manufacturing and cross-functional excellence

Tenneco’s presence in India includes multiple manufacturing facilities, and a growing employee base, supporting both domestic and global customers. Tenneco continues to invest in the region as part of its long-term commitment to growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

SOURCE: Tenneco