Catena-X at Mercedes-Benz: Kathrin Daecke elected as new board member of the Catena-X association

Kathrin Daecke, Director of Steering, Digitalisation, Risk & Cost Management & Aftersales Purchasing, started in her role today as the Mercedes-Benz representative on the Catena-X executive board

Kathrin Daecke, Director of Controlling, Digitalisation, Risk & Cost Management & Aftersales Purchasing, has been appointed as a new member of the Catena-X executive board. She succeeds Rouven Rüdenauer, who has held the position since February 2023 and assumed the role of CIO of Mercedes-Benz Vans in March 2025. The comprehensive rollout of Catena-X across the Mercedes-Benz supplier network is a key success factor for effective networking within the automotive industry – and is expected to gain further momentum with Daecke as an experienced manager in purchasing. Additionally, Matthias Schneider, Vice President IT Research and Development & Procurement will share responsibility for Catena-X at Mercedes-Benz. This will allow the purchasing and IT teams to continue working closely together on the use and further development of the Catena-X data ecosystem. The tight integration of both areas of expertise promotes effective exchange of data between Mercedes-Benz and its supplier network.

“Catena-X is revolutionising our data exchange, making processes not only more efficient but also more transparent. Thanks to intelligent data interfaces with our suppliers, we can identify potential bottlenecks in our supply chains at an early stage. The interconnectivity offered through Catena-X provides us with the best possible decision-making support – and will strengthen competitiveness and resilience across the entire automotive network.”

Kathrin Daecke, Director of Steering, Digitalisation, Risk & Cost Management & Aftersales Purchasing

Catena-X at Mercedes-Benz

With its use cases to date, Mercedes-Benz has demonstrated that innovation and efficiency go hand in hand. The focus on a resilient and transparent supply chain underscores the company’s strategic orientation towards a sustainable and digital transformation of the automotive industry. As a founding member and active partner of Catena-X, Mercedes-Benz is driving the development and implementation of an open, secure and scalable data ecosystem that connects the entire value chain of the industry. With Catena-X, Mercedes-Benz is not only focusing on innovative technologies, but also on close cooperation with other leading companies.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz