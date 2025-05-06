Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrates 20 year production anniversary

HMMA’s Grand Opening was May 20, 2005

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) proudly celebrated its 20th anniversary with a Team Member Appreciation Day on May 3, 2025, on the HMMA campus. The large event brought together HMMA team members, their families, and special community guests for a day filled with family activities, plant tours, prize raffles, musical entertainment, and a closing fireworks display.

Attendees enjoyed carnival rides, games, inflatables, bingo, and a variety of free food and drinks. The day’s main event was a special live musical performance by Jermaine Dupri and Friends.

To honor the milestone, Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America, presented Alabama State University with a $50,000 donation, and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, presented the Alabama Shakespeare Festival with a $50,000 grant during the event.

While the team member celebration was held on May 5, the Montgomery, Ala. plant’s 20th year of production will officially be marked on May 20, 2025.

“Our 20th anniversary marks a notable milestone worthy of celebration by all of our team members and their families,” said Chris Susock, President and CEO of HMMA. “A lot has changed since the first Sonata rolled off the line in 2005. Our technology has advanced, and our processes and models have evolved. But what hasn’t changed – and what has made the biggest difference – is the strength of this team. Together we have built more than vehicles and engines; we’ve built a family with a history to be proud of, on a firm foundation that many future generations of our HMMA family can learn from and build upon.”

Since opening in 2005, HMMA has produced 6.27 million vehicles, beginning with the 2006 Hyundai Sonata. Today, the manufacturing plant produces an average of approximately 360,000 vehicles annually for the North American market, including the Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Hybrid, Tucson, and Santa Cruz, as well as the Genesis GV70 and Electrified GV70. Over the past 20 years, Hyundai has invested over $3 billion in expansions and new technologies allowing it to produce a wide array of vehicles from sedans, pickup trucks, and SUVs, to hybrid and electric vehicles, all on the same assembly line.

Originally employing around 2,000 people, HMMA now employs approximately 4,200 people. Along with its suppliers, Hyundai has directly and indirectly created more than 40,000 jobs in Alabama.

“Hyundai’s 20th anniversary in Montgomery is the perfect time to reflect on the remarkable impact this partnership has had on our community and the entire state of Alabama,” said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair. “From the moment Hyundai chose Montgomery as the home for its U.S. manufacturing plant it has been a transformational engine, providing an economic impact of well over $5 billion annually to the Alabama economy, in addition to thousands of well-paying jobs for our citizens. As someone who had the privilege of working alongside the dedicated team that helped bring Hyundai to Alabama, it has been incredibly rewarding to witness this transformation firsthand. We are immensely proud and honored to be the home of the HMMA plant, and we pledge our continued support.”

SOURCE: Hyundai