Hyundai Simplifies and Improves Electric Vehicle Charging

Award-winning MyHyundai with Bluelink app gets even better for EVs with new tech

Hyundai Motor America today announced the availability of a pair of new charging features that greatly simplify and improve the public charging experience for a wide range of newer Hyundai electric vehicles. Along with the Hyundai Home marketplace, these intuitive public charging features give owners increased flexibility and new options to control their charging experience[i] with ease.

“Our award-winning MyHyundai with Bluelink app has already set a high standard for convenience and innovation in the automotive industry,” said Manish Mehrotra, vice president, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor North America. “With the introduction of plug and charge and in-app-charging features, we are taking another significant leap forward enabling our drivers to use the MyHyundai with Bluelink app or plug and charge to recharge their EVs. These new features not only simplify the charging process but also enhance the overall ownership experience, reinforcing our commitment to making electric vehicle charging more accessible and user-friendly. We continue leading the way in delivering cutting-edge solutions that improve our customers’ lives.”

The MyHyundai with Bluelink[ii] app has already been recognized for its charge management tools, as well as its improved remote command execution timing. The app also has a robust set of available remote-control capabilities, including surround-view camera access, detailed vehicle status, and phone-as-key technology[iii].

In-app-charging feature

Users can now find and pay for charging within the MyHyundai with Bluelink app. Customers of eligible vehicles no longer need to juggle third-party charging network apps or use a physical credit card with most charging networks across the United States. Within the app, users can efficiently locate, navigate to, select, and activate charging stations, as well as monitor their charging sessions. They also have the capability to conveniently add a credit card via Hyundai Pay allowing them to complete payments seamlessly. This new feature set will also provide dynamic EV trip planning with charger routing, available within both the MyHyundai with Bluelink app and the vehicle’s infotainment screen. In addition, drivers can find a charger in the app and send it directly to their Hyundai’s infotainment screen.

Vehicles now compatible with in-app-charging

2025 IONIQ 5

2026 IONIQ 9

Future IONIQ and electric models



Available Charging Networks

IONNA

Tesla Supercharger

ChargePoint (including roaming partners)

EVgo

Plug and charge feature

With plug and charge technology, owners of select Hyundai EVs can automatically pay for charging just by plugging in at participating public charging network stations, eliminating the need to use smartphones or physical credit cards. Initially, this new plug and charge feature is available at IONNA, Tesla Supercharger, and select ChargePoint[iv] stations. To get started, all customers need to do is activate in-app-charging and set up their vehicle’s plug and charge capability inside their MyHyundai with Bluelink app. After the plug and charge feature is turned on, participating stations will be able to communicate with the customer’s Hyundai electric vehicle to automatically initiate the charging session and bill the owner accordingly.

A charging progress screen on the MyHyundai with Bluelink app

Vehicles now compatible with plug and charge

2025 IONIQ 5

2026 IONIQ 9

All future IONIQ and electric models



Available Networks

IONNA

Tesla Supercharger

ChargePoint (wherever plug and charge is supported)

In the future, in-app-charging availability and plug and charge will be expanded to additional Hyundai EV models. More public charging networks will also be added to these technologies, making charging easier than ever.

