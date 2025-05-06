Kenworth introduces new L770 and L770E refuse trucks at WasteExpo

Kenworth expands Class 8 vocational truck lineup with low-cab forward L770 and battery-electric L770E, designed for refuse and other specialized vocational applications

At WasteExpo, Kenworth today announced its newest Class 8 vocational trucks – the Kenworth L770 and the battery-electric L770E. These models represent Kenworth’s first vocational low-cab forward offerings, which are engineered to excel in refuse and other specialized vocational applications, such as concrete pumping, crane, and paint striping. The Kenworth L770 and zero-emission L770E are now available for order and delivery from Kenworth dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

“The introduction of our new L770 and battery-electric L770E expands Kenworth’s vocational lineup with purpose-driven solutions for demanding urban applications like commercial and residential waste management,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “Whether a fleet is focused on enhancing its diesel or CNG capabilities, or taking the first step toward zero-emissions, Kenworth now offers tailored options to meet the needs of our customers operating in these specialized industries.”

Kenworth L770

The L770 and L770E feature a corrosion-resistant galvanized steel cab frame with aluminum panels and a 90-degree door opening for convenient access. The front of the cab is finished with a vocationally appropriate stainless-steel grille that offers durability on the job and signature Kenworth styling. A variety of cab configurations – including Left-Hand Drive, Right-Hand Drive, Dual Seated Drive, and Dual Drive with Right-Hand Stand-Up – allow fleets to tailor the truck to specific operational needs.

The L770 and L770E share the same electrical architecture with Kenworth heavy-duty vocational models like the T880 for commonality across the fleet and ease of integration with aftermarket equipment. Pre-configured frame layouts for various refuse bodies such as front loaders, auto side-loaders and rear loaders allow for easier and faster body upfit.

The Kenworth L770 offers a variety of powertrain options, including PACCAR’s MX-11 engine, with ratings up to 445 horsepower and 1,700 lb.-ft. of torque and the PACCAR PX-9 engine with ratings up to 380 hp and 1,250 lb.-ft. of torque. For fleets pursuing alternative fuels, the L770 is available with three natural gas-powered engines, the Cummins X15N, rated up to 500 hp and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque, the Cummins ISX12N rated up to 400 hp and 1,450 lb.-ft. of torque, and the lighter Cummins L9N, rated up to 320 hp and 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque.

Kenworth L770E

The new electric Kenworth L770E combines the durability of the L770 platform with a zero-emission powertrain and is engineered specifically for commercial and residential refuse applications. The L770E is powered by Meritor’s eAxle powertrain that delivers 536 hp continuous power and up to 670 hp peak with 1,623 lb.-ft. of torque. The drivetrain is supported by a 350 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery system, enabling up to 1,100 automated side loader bin cycles or 130 rear loader compactor cycles per charge.

The L770E is designed for the stop-and-go duty cycles, common in refuse operations, with regenerative braking that captures energy during deceleration to enhance range. Depending on configuration, the truck offers up to 120 miles of range. The L770E has a 66,000 lb. gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and supports DC charging at 125 kW, enabling a full recharge in approximately 3.5 hours. An optional AC charging configuration is also available.

The L770E features factory-installed options for high and low-voltage ePTO ports, which can be utilized to power equipment, a mechanical ePTO, or body configurations in conjunction with aftermarket body upfitters. Inside the cab, operators benefit from BEV-specific dash details that deliver information in real-time to enhance route efficiency and battery management.

