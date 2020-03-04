Europe’s bus scene set for a decade of catch-up and collaboration

Competing with China’s e-bus will depend on initial cooperation between Europe’s leading players. By Jack Hunsley

   March 4, 2020

Europe’s automotive industry underwent much change over the 2010s. From the late days of the global recession to Dieselgate, there were plenty of obstacles and challenges for players to overcome. However, few emerged as quickly as and as pressingly as electrification.

Electrifying passenger vehicles has proven quite the challenge, with plenty of work remaining, but one field which has already embraced electrification is mass transit, and it appears that the future of city buses is battery-powered.

