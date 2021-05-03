Euro VII yet to take shape, but some hints have emerged

Euro 7, including its future revisions, may prove the EU’s final generation of emissions standards before electrified vehicles become the norm within the new vehicle market. Whether the same is true of Euro VII is unclear: zero-emissions solutions for long-haul, heavy-duty transport remain in their infancy, and few expect these could reach price parity with diesel any time soon.

Nevertheless, come 2025 when the regulation is due to come into effect, Euro VII could introduce some radical new requirements. Executed well, it could prove a golden opportunity to drive development of heavy-duty vehicle technologies that fall in line with the EU’s ambition of a carbon-neutral bloc by 2050.