Eliminate the waste: load matching tackles New York freight challenges

Transfix Chief Executive Drew McElroy offers a street level view from one of the toughest US cities for commercial logistics. By Megan Lampinen

   June 12, 2019

Moving freight in and out of New York City is not for the faint hearted. The city restricts not only when trucks can come in but also the sort of trucks that can enter. The majority of trucks in the US are 53 feet long, but New York only allows vehicles up to 48 feet. That means shippers generally have to transfer their cargo to a smaller vehicle before entering the city, eating up precious time in the process.

Close
Close