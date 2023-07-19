Unified platforms could enhance new UK charging regulations 

While promising, the proposed UK Public Charge Point Regulations could be improved by mandating that operators adopt unified platforms. By Stewart Burnett 

On 11 July 2023, the British government revealed a draft for its new Public Charge Point Regulations, which aim to improve public charging infrastructure throughout the UK. Included is a mandate for operators to achieve 99% charge point reliability (measured annually) across their entire network within 22 days of the bill taking effect. Charge points will be required to display clear information on guaranteed charging rates, hourly costs, and operational status. Furthermore, chargers outputting at a rate of 8kWh or higher will be required to provide users with contactless, app-free payment. Fines of up to £10,000 (US$13,800) per unit will be levied against operators that fail to meet these new requirements.  

