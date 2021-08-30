Edge AI bringing safer automation to vehicles

As vehicles take on more automated functionality, demands for data processing and artificial intelligence (AI) are skyrocketing. Devices that rely on AI require considerable processing power, which needs to be balanced with cost and performance considerations. This is where chipmaker Hailo believes it can make a real difference. With its Hailo-8 processor, which allows edge devices to run deep-learning applications previously restricted to the cloud, it tackles some of the disadvantages in current embedded processing infrastructure. Not only does Hailo-8 offer greater AI processing capacity and power efficiency, but it doesn’t need to be actively cooled.