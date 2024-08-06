EC rebuts suggestions of a widespread ban on diesel cars

Euro 6d real driving emissions standards are causing confusion in Germany. In a letter dated 31 July 2024, German Transport Minister Volker Wissing told European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen that millions of diesel engine vehicles would need to be taken off roads if the standards were properly implemented. Wissing claimed Euro 6d could also be applied retroactively to existing Euro 4 and Euro 5 diesel vehicles, with all non-compliant vehicles facing decommission regardless of the date of purchase.