EasyMile’s Denver AV shuttle launch to lay foundation for future transit use

Integrating new autonomous technologies such as microshuttles into existing mobility networks could hold the key to AV success. By Jack Hunsley

   February 13, 2019

The automotive industry’s desire for an autonomous future is one that could bring many benefits. Not only would autonomy allow for a more efficient mobility network, but it could also remove the need for private vehicle ownership. Considering the desire of many major cities to reduce pollution and congestion, the introduction of autonomous public transport cannot come sooner.

