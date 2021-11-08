Does the key to autonomous driving lie below the ground?

Ground Positioning Radar creates a 3D map of the road’s subsurface, resulting in a precise positioning platform for vehicles. By Megan Lampinen

Many of today’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) draw on software, sensors, and perception systems to assist with or take over driving in certain situations. However, accuracy can be impacted by inclement weather like heavy rain or snow as well as faded or absent lane markings. The problem becomes even more critical as the industry prepares for driverless vehicles, which will rely entirely on these systems.

One company believes the solution is to add ground-penetrating radar capability to the mix. The technology involves mapping the road structure beneath a vehicle. Because this sub-structure is unique and stable, vehicles can use it to find their position regardless of the road or environmental conditions above ground. US-based company GPR (formerly WaveSense) has developed a Ground Positioning Radar (GPR) system that is fitted underneath a vehicle’s chassis and uses magnetic radiation to measure reflection. Tarik Bolat, Chief Executive of GPR, describes it as the world’s most precise and reliable positioning platform for highly automated and autonomous vehicles (AVs).

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here