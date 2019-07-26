Diesel’s persistence has not dulled fleet ambitions for electrification

Diesel’s continued prevalence in trucking seems certain, but major fleets know a move to electrification is essential. By Xavier Boucherat

   July 26, 2019

The trucking sector must dare to imagine a new world: one with drastically reduced diesel use. The workhorse fuel, favoured for its reliability, power and availability, has helped build the world as we know it, and its demise is a hard thing to consider. Yet without alternatives, fleets may find themselves barred from city streets, or punished under more stringent emissions regimes. In short, their ability to operate could depend on those alternatives….

