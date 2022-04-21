Coupled simulation could accelerate EV battery R&D

The automotive industry’s understanding of electric vehicle (EV) componentry has advanced greatly across the last decade. However, given the rapid advances projected across the remainder of the 2020s, there is always room for improvement. Keeping on top of innovation is no easy task.

A huge part of the challenge is ensuring the array of evolved and new EV components work as one when placed in the same vehicle network, all from efficiency, performance and safety perspectives. For instance, a new lighter battery pack promising vast range and power density improvements is of little use if installing it