Could now be the moment to double down on vehicle connectivity?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the need for greater vehicle connectivity is perhaps more prevalent than ever. By Jack Hunsley

   April 3, 2020

Even as the automotive industry faces an unprecedented crisis in the form of the novel coronavirus, future mobility development continues.

Development on the new Mustang Mach-E, for instance, continues. According to The Detroit News, Ford employees, in place of track or lab testing, have resorted to driving prototypes around local neighbourhoods, sharing data collected remotely. …

