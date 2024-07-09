Commercial transport seeks smart emissions management

Freight operators and shippers around the world are scrambling to address their carbon footprint in the wake of increased sustainability scrutiny. In logistics data firm Breakthrough’s 2024 State of Transportation report, climate challenges overtook costs as the leading headwind for both shippers and carriers. Close behind in the Top Challenges list was emissions reduction goals and regulations.

The report reflects feedback from 350 shippers and 150 carriers in the US regarding their transportation goals, priorities, and predictions for the next 12 months. From supply chains to tailpipe emissions and route planning, the race is on to clean up operations in the most cost-effective manner.