COMMENT: It’s time for a holistic approach to vehicle electrification

2019 has seen a series of milestone moments for the conversation about transportation, health, and environmental protection. In the UK, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s introduction of an Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) and announcement of a major programme to advance electric vehicle (EV) adoption came either side of the Committee on Climate Change’s official recommendation that the country must target zero emissions by 2050. Internationally, this comes in the shadow of interventions from the UN and the WHO, global street protests, and school walkouts over the issue….