COMMENT: Expect improv and rewrites for LA future mobility script

Los Angeles is keen to prove it has more to offer than just movie stars and urban sprawl. A mobility revolution is under way, but how closely will it stick to the script?

This City of Angels has been a devil for daily commuters over the years. Home to around 4 million residents, it is the second largest city in the US and one of the densest metropolitan regions. And everybody wants to drive. INRIX estimates that drivers in the city lose up to 102 hours (others say up to 104 hours) to congestion every year—the worst of any US city. As the 1980s song puts it, ‘Nobody walks in LA.’

However, plenty are exploring alternatives. As of 2018, LA had the third highest use rate for public transportation of any US city. It is also attracting a wide range of shared mobility schemes such as Maven and Lyft. Somewhere inbetween the bus and a private vehicle are the flexible shuttles. Moovel is contributing its on-demand technology expertise for the FlexLA trial, which is targeting public transport black spots.

Two-wheeled options are also emerging in the form of e-scooters from the likes of Bird and Lime. Initially hailed as an affordable and eco-friendly means to tackle gridlock, the proliferation of these dockless on-demand offerings, and the lack of regulation, have resulted in serious public backlash. At the same time, hospitals are reporting numerous injuries from collisions involving riders not wearing helmets. Recently, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) implemented a permit system, through which it hopes to gain a better understanding of the technology’s implications for the city.

In fact, all new forms of shared mobility could bring some very unwelcome consequences. For instance, recent research has raised concerns that services like Uber and Lyft could eat away at the number of bus journeys. If it’s just as cheap and easy to arrange a private pick up in a car, why bother to walk to the bus stop and wait for a bus, which may or may not arrive on time? There’s little benefit to shared schemes if they only succeed in taking people out of mass transit and putting them into cars.

That’s part of what the Los Angeles-Shared Mobility Climate and Equity Action Plan aims to determine. LADOT has partnered with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) to develop this framework, designed to ensure that new mobility alternatives do in fact help the city to achieve its climate and equity targets. They will also contribute to achieving the city’s Mobility Plan 2035 ideals. Released in 2015, this Mobility Plan sets out the vision for what LA could look like in 20 years.

While this vision includes a mix of shared mobility, scooters, bikes and public transport, it does not include hard and fast rules for how these pieces come together. With only a basic script in place, there is likely to be plenty of refinement and improvisation along the way. In La-La Land, you wouldn’t expect anything else.

