COMMENT: Could cold-formed connectors boost electric vehicle mileage?

Jeff Kiernan highlights the contribution of power connectors to improving EV mileage and the benefits of cold forming in their manufacture

   May 5th, 2020

Developments in battery technology which squeeze more miles out of each charge are vital in competitive differentiation between electric vehicles (EVs). To fulfil an advanced battery’s potential, all other powertrain components—however small—must advance at the same time. Every advancement in any stage of the vehicle’s power transmission challenges engineers in companies across the supply chain to raise their game….

Close
Close