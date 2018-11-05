COMMENT: The Dutch administration is instrumental to Eindhoven’s success

Eindhoven is a shining example of the way that governments should involve themselves in the private sector. The Dutch city has proven that collaboration between these two entities can result in rapid development and provide a massive economical boost. Even cities in the Netherlands that are many times larger than Eindhoven, both in terms of area and population, were unable to match its economic growth of 4.9% last year.

Preparing the city for the future of mobility is one of Eindhoven’s specialities. The Dutch government provides incentives for foreign innovative businesses to come to the country and Eindhoven is the city to which many will flock. This is because the city has successfully branded itself as a centre for innovation and cooperation. Businesses that are interested in sharing knowledge and developing sustainable and progressive products and services relish in the opportunities which Eindhoven provides.

Very few global governments have as active a role in private sector businesses as the Dutch government. It is one of a limited number of countries that is acting boldly in the face of climate change and the challenges which a growing population poses

It is not just funding and space which the authorities in Eindhoven provide; one of the government’s most important contributions is through closing down highways to allow for vehicle tests. There is also a law currently making its way through the Dutch parliament which would allow manufacturers to conduct tests of driverless vehicles without a driver. These examples show progressive thinking from the Dutch administration, as although it may potentially cause disruptions in the short term, the development of efficient and sustainable mobility solutions will improve the lives of consumers in the long term.

Part of the reason why the government is so invested in these projects is because of its hugely ambitious sustainability plans. For example, it has created a policy that promises the country will only produce emissions-free cars by 2030. Although this is an admirable goal, ensuring that it is an achievable one will be a huge undertaking. As the government has an incentive to succeed in this objective, it forces itself to become directly involved in the process.

Businesses that are interested in sharing knowledge and developing sustainable and progressive products and services relish in the opportunities which Eindhoven provides

Very few global governments have as active a role in private sector businesses as the Dutch government. It is one of a limited number of countries that is acting boldly in the face of climate change and the challenges which a growing population poses. What’s more, the country’s economy is benefiting from its boldness, as its roads become less congested and its companies have the freedom to innovate. There seem to be few drawbacks to the Netherlands’ sustainability initiative and more countries should be taking notice.

There is much more to learn about the story of Eindhoven and its developments regarding the future of mobility. To find out more about this powerhouse of innovation, download Automotive World’s latest Special report: The Future of Mobility in Eindhoven