It may be a small Dutch city, but it’s home to a powerful roster of major global automotive companies; it’s also strong economically, thanks in part to the pan-industry, cross-discipline Brainport initiative. As a result, Eindhoven has secured its place in the future mobility race.
The city’s culture of sustainability, innovation and industry-academia collaboration have helped to attract global companies to invest, and the Dutch government’s active involvement, coupled with its ambition to cut emissions and make the country globally competitive, have created the ideal home for developments in smart mobility.
This Automotive World report features insight from some of the leading stakeholders in the evolution of mobility in Eindhoven.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Eindhoven – a small city model of smart mobility
- MaaS and integration at the heart of Eindhoven’s vision of future mobility
- Brainport takes collaborative approach to nurture innovation
- Eindhoven an ideal test bed for electrification – along with every other megatrend
- Flexible policy key for keeping Eindhoven’s city centre moving
- Academia essential to the future of mobility in urban cities
- Double Dutch: how government and industry have helped Eindhoven get smart
- Dutch zero-emission bus mandate spurs electrification efforts
- Collaboration essential for mobility success in Eindhoven
- Eindhoven: an exporter of mobility solutions
‘Special report: The future of mobility in Eindhoven’ includes exclusive insight from:
- Amber Mobility
- AutomotiveNL
- Brainport
- McKinsey Center for Future Mobility
- Municipality of Eindhoven
- NXP
- Technical University of Eindhoven (TU/e)
- TNO
- TomTom
- VDL
