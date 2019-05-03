COMMENT: Battery swap could put electrification at the heart of future mobility

Switchable batteries can halve the cost and cut the hassle of EV charging, writes Fabian Simmer

   May 3, 2019

The smart city revolution—where connectivity technologies are harnessed to improve asset management and deliver better services—has been gaining momentum. Driven by growing populations, congestion and pollution, and rising demand for urban spaces, transport and social infrastructure, digitalisation has seamlessly become part of our daily lives. Cities, like their residents, have been quick to adapt. Smart cities don’t just help residents make decisions; they also offer solutions that can deliver a better quality of life….

Close
Close