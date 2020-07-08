COMMENT: 2020—the year that threw predictions out the window

Across all industries, publicly and privately, predictions were made for 2020. The automotive industry looked hopefully into its crystal ball and imagined the great strides that would be made. But now halfway through 2020, it is safe to say that the world had different plans for us. Given the shift in priorities, did any 2020 predictions hold up in a year that seemingly changed everything?…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference