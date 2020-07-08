COMMENT: 2020—the year that threw predictions out the window

Peter O’Driscoll takes a look at how the novel coronavirus has impacted predictions for automotive megatrends

   July 8th, 2020

Across all industries, publicly and privately, predictions were made for 2020. The automotive industry looked hopefully into its crystal ball and imagined the great strides that would be made. But now halfway through 2020, it is safe to say that the world had different plans for us. Given the shift in priorities, did any 2020 predictions hold up in a year that seemingly changed everything?…

