CES 2023 moves from concepts to commercialisation

As the consumerisation of the automotive industry accelerates, CES 2023 attracted a solid showing from companies keen to spotlight their mobility solutions to a diverse audience. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which produces CES, factory-installed automotive technology revenues are on track to grow 4% year-on-year to US$15.5bn in 2023. With more companies than ever competing for a slice of the pie, the stakes are high. Most of today’s players agree the industry is heading towards a connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) future, but everyone has a different take on the best route there and the technologies that will pave the way.