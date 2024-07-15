Certas and Recharge EV hub wins ‘Best in the World’

The charging experience is pivotal to the long-term success of electric vehicles (EVs), particularly when it comes to public charging. The existing network has long attracted criticism for a shortage of charging points and a lack of reliability. The prospect of a lengthy wait with nothing to do is also putting off many prospective buyers from making the switch.

This is where the competition for the ‘Best EV Hub in The World’ hopes to make a difference. By shining a spotlight on the world’s leading public charging hubs, the events’ organisers believe it could move the needle on the future of mobility globally.