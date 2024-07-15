Certas and Recharge EV hub wins ‘Best in the World’

By celebrating the best charging experiences, competition organisers hope to move the needle on future mobility. By Megan Lampinen

The charging experience is pivotal to the long-term success of electric vehicles (EVs), particularly when it comes to public charging. The existing network has long attracted criticism for a shortage of charging points and a lack of reliability. The prospect of a lengthy wait with nothing to do is also putting off many prospective buyers from making the switch.

This is where the competition for the ‘Best EV Hub in The World’ hopes to make a difference. By shining a spotlight on the world’s leading public charging hubs, the events’ organisers believe it could move the needle on the future of mobility globally.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here