Can Nikola tie-up push Iveco back alongside Europe’s elite?

Will the unveiling of the Nikola Tre mark a decade of low emissions market dominance for Iveco? By Jack Hunsley

   December 6, 2019

Europe’s smallest truck manufacturer has not exactly had the rub of the green over the last few years. As the likes of Daimler, MAN, Volkswagen, Scania and Volvo have embarked on global expansion projects, Iveco has remained laser-focused on the European market.

