Brazil’s cities prepare for rapid electric bus adoption

More Brazilian cities are eager to deploy electric buses in their fleets across this decade. By Jack Hunsley

   February 5, 2021

Electric buses are an extremely popular choice for cities looking to improve air quality. Given the regularity with which today’s diesel buses run, and the amount of time they sit idle at bus stops and traffic lights, a switch to battery power is seen as relatively low hanging fruit. Though it has not yet made the progress seen in other markets such as China, North America or Europe, Brazil’s cities are also opting for an electric bus future….

