Bosch harnesses enduring values in frenetic landscape

The mobility industry is evolving at breakneck speed. Terms like ‘unprecedented’ are frequently floated to describe the rate of technological innovation reshaping the way people and goods are moved. New players are emerging all the time, and the number of start-ups in a region has become a metric for bragging rights.

Amidst all this forward-looking focus comes Robert Bosch’s retrospective Igniting Minds exhibition in London’s Cromwell Place, spotlighting 125 years in the UK. Back in 1898, the German entrepreneur and inventor of the magneto—which revolutionised vehicle ignition systems and allowed cars to run safely for long distances—opened his first overseas location in London. Since then, the company has embarked on a huge global expansion, with the UK representing its second largest European market today. Chris Barton, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Europe, was on hand to extol the virtues of UK-German relationships, but the real focus was on Bosch the inventor and his impact on the world: as well as mobility, Bosch has carved out solid footholds in household appliances, power tools, and energy and building technology.