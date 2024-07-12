Biden’s new funding aims to keep US electrification moving

The Biden Administration wants to help flagging manufacturers in the US join the electric and hybrid vehicle supply chain. By Will Girling

On 11 July 2024, the Biden Administration declared it would provide US$1.7bn in new funding to help ailing US manufacturers become part of the hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) supply chain. The US Department of Energy cited 11 “shuttered or at-risk” facilities across eight states—Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, and Virginia—in its official announcement. The scope of the grants is anticipated to save 15,000 skilled jobs and create almost 3,000 new ones.

“Building a clean energy economy can and should be a win-win for union autoworkers and automakers,” said Joe Biden in a White House statement. He added that such support delivers on his commitment to “never give up” on the nation’s manufacturing communities and workers. Indeed, this adds to the president’s other recent attempt to bulwark domestic production by imposing 100% tariffs on imported Chinese EVs.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here