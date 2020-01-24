Beyond mapping: location platform technology underpins the smart world

Location data underpins many of today’s advanced driver assistance features and paves the way for a future of autonomous driving. Over the past few years, Here Technologies has been developing beyond its mapping origins to become a location data and technology platform, not only helping drivers to reach their destinations but also cities to manage their infrastructure and fleets to optimise their assets. Overseeing this strategic transition is Chief Executive Edzard Overbeek, who describes the company as the NASDAQ for location data….