Battery thermal management systems underpin EV market growth

Effective cooling systems for batteries and other EV components are paramount, and each transport use case has its own challenges. By Will Girling

Batteries currently account for around 30% of an electric vehicle’s (EV) total production cost. While most units are expected to last at least ten years, there is evidence to suggest that they can reach up to 20 years. This is good news for consumers and fleet owners, for whom battery replacement is likely to be the most expensive aspect of EV maintenance. UK automotive services company RAC estimates that a replacement battery for a Tesla Model S costs £8,000 (US$10,248).

Battery thermal management systems (BTMS) are crucial for maintaining an EV battery’s temperature within defined operational safety limits—particularly for lithium-ion—and therefore prolonging its lifespan. As global demand for EVs grows, so too will the BTMS market: in a May 2024 report, MarketsandMarkets forecasted a rise in value from US$3.7bn in 2024 to US$8.5bn in 2030.

In May 2024, German automotive system manufacturer technotrans secured a “large-volume order” for a BTMS from an unspecified European e-bus OEM. Daniel Gersmann, Director of Sales (New Markets), tells Automotive World that the European Commission’s Clean Vehicle Directive is pushing regional demand for zero-emission public transport. As a result, the BTMS market is thriving. “The challenge lies in developing customised BTMS that meet customers’ individual technical requirements while still meeting the demands of high-volume production.”

