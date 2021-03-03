Autonomous trucks need systems expertise from Tier 1s

Controlling a heavy-duty truck can be a challenge for even the most experienced drivers. New advances in braking and steering systems are required if a computer is to take on the task, and suppliers are stepping up to the challenge.

Compared to an autonomous car, every element of driving is harder. A fully loaded semi-truck can weigh 80,000lbs (36 tonnes), making it difficult to move in any direction. They are taller, wider and longer; they harder to stop; and various blindspots make it challenging to avoid obstacles and operate in heavy traffic. Commercial vehicle (CV) supplier Knorr-Bremse…