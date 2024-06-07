Automotive platinum demand will escape supply constraints 

Vehicle production is intrinsically linked to fluctuations in the supply of components and raw materials. An unexpected shortage or delay can lead to large amounts of lost revenue. S&P Global Mobility estimated in 2022 that the semiconductor shortage cost the industry 9.5 million light vehicle units’ worth of production the previous year. Among the most severely affected was Stellantis, which reported a 14% fall in revenue for Q3 2021 after cutting planned quarterly production by 30%—roughly 600,000 vehicles.