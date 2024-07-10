Automotive manufacturing methods are key to scaling eVTOLs

Simplified and automated manufacturing processes could help eVTOL players break the scale limitations inherent to aerospace. By Stewart Burnett

Through significant advancements in technology and infrastructure, the commercial deployment of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) is inching closer to becoming a reality. Major challenges such as noise pollution are being resolved: Joby Aviation achieved a take-off and landing profile of less than 65 decibels at a distance of 100 metres during its 2022 tests with NASA. Urban landing areas—vertiports—are also under construction. April 2024 saw Archer Aviation enter partnerships with several United Arab Emirates government agencies to realise domestic eVTOL travel routes starting in 2025. Two months later, it announced tentative plans to open five vertiports in the San Francisco area.

