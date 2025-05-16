Volkswagen shareholders formally approve actions of Board of Management and Supervisory Board and adopt resolution on dividend for 2024

At the Annual General Meeting of Volkswagen AG, the shareholders followed the proposal of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board and resolved by a large majority to pay a dividend of EUR 6.30 per ordinary share and EUR 6.36 per preference share for the 2024 financial year

At the Annual General Meeting of Volkswagen AG, the shareholders followed the proposal of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board and resolved by a large majority to pay a dividend of EUR 6.30 per ordinary share and EUR 6.36 per preference share for the 2024 financial year. This corresponds to a payout ratio of around 30 per cent. Volkswagen’s preference shares yielded 7.1 percent based on the year-end closing price.

The resolution on the formal approval of the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2024 was passed.

Newly elected to the Supervisory Board was Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi. He succeeds Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, who was elected by the Annual General Meeting in 2022 to succeed the former member of the Supervisory Board, Hussain Ali Al Abdulla, for the remainder of his term of office.

SOURCE: Volkswagen